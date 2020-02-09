Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0086

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Orbs has a market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $375,619.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.03450346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00239838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00139328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,292,921 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

