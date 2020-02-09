O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $387.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

