Osisko gold royalties’ (OR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

OR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,212. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

