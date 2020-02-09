Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 25,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,421,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,476,347.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares bought 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

Shares of OM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million and a PE ratio of -15.15.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

