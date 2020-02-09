Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.96 ($44.14).

OSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Osram Licht alerts:

OSR stock opened at €46.48 ($54.05) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.93.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.