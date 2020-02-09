OST (OST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $420,828.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Coinsuper and Huobi. During the last week, OST has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. OST has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $420,828.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDCM, OKEx, Huobi, Coinsuper, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.