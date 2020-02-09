Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,079. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OC traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,854. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

