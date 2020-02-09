PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $8,881.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, P2PB2B, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

