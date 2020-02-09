Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and American Renal Associates (OTCMKTS:ARA) Financial Analysis

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Renal Associates and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 5 0 0 2.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Renal Associates currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of American Renal Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -1.75% 23.16% 2.04% Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96%

Volatility and Risk

American Renal Associates has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Renal Associates and Pacific Health Care Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $805.78 million 0.34 -$28.77 million N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

