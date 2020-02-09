Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,382 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Intel comprises 1.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

