Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $202.74 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.