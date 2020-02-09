Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,286.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

