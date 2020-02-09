Pakcoin (PAK) Market Capitalization Tops $173,181.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a market cap of $173,181.00 and $3.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

