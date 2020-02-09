PAL Network Market Capitalization Tops $395,655.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 72% higher against the dollar. PAL Network has a total market cap of $395,655.00 and $25,544.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAL Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CoinBene, DDEX and DOBI trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, CoinBene, DOBI trade, IDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

