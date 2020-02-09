Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 1,600 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.05% of Black Knight worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Knight by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Black Knight by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

