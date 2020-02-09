Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 22,499 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.72% of Cheesecake Factory worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

