Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires Shares of 124,916 Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.24% of Emergent Biosolutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,228,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 661,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at about $19,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $690,713. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 218,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.