Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,479.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

