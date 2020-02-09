Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 97,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 308,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $57.04.

