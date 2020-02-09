Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

