Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $3.09 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.