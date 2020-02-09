Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $3.17 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after acquiring an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

NYSE ABBV traded up $5.11 on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,084,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

