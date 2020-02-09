Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $5.24 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 579.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 50,794 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,073,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,695. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

