Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,425 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. 3,353,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.