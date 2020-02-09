Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 148.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Intuit by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

INTU traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $294.71. 921,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,782. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.83 and a 12 month high of $298.82. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.24 and its 200-day moving average is $269.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

