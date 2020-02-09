Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,248 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.23% of Brooks Automation worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 11.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,094,959.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 25,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,145,594.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,003 shares of company stock worth $10,295,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 624,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,102. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

