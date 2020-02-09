Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 2,800 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.30% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,596. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06.

