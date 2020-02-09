Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 35,867 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.79% of Trupanion worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 37,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $999,367. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. 172,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 1.76. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

