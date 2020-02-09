Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 4,850 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

