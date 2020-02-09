Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 5,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,112,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.