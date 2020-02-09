Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

