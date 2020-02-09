Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after acquiring an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 1,176,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,866. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

