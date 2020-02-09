Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,044 shares of company stock worth $4,667,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,986. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

