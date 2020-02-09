Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 2,600 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $99.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

