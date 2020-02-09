Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 26,686 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

