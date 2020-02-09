Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 3,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.53. 13,783,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

