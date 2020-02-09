Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 3,644 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.