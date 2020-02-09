Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,363,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.03% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 102,528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,836,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887,125. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

