Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

PZZA stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -126.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 67.16%.

In other news, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

