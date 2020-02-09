Paragon (PRG) Trading Up 17.5% This Week

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $534,609.00 and $215.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paragon has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,198 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

