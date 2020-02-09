Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

