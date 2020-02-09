Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.