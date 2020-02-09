Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, FIX lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

