Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

