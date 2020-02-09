Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 12,687 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

