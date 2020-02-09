Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,614 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.23% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of PK opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

