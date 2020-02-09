Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.92% of Park National worth $48,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Park National by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 74.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Park National in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Park National stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $86.85 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

