Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.27.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE:PH traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.82. 947,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

