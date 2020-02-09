Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 5,753 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,687,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,288,000 after buying an additional 353,596 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 110,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.