Patientory (PTOY) Market Capitalization Hits $466,154.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Patientory has a total market cap of $466,154.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.